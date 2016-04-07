Homes leveled after dangerous overnight storms

One of the hardest hit areas was the Dickey community. (Source: WALB)

Officials confirmed several people were hospitalized and mobile homes have been overturned or destroyed by an early-morning storm that tore through Calhoun County while many were sleeping.

Experts believe it produced a tornado, which was indicated by radar.

One of the hardest hit areas was the Dickey community.

Daylight Thursday revealed a pile of debris that was once a mobile home.

A mother and daughter were inside when it went airborne.

“One of my deputies arrived here first, and he found them out there, I don’t know if they were hollering or talking to him, and he found them on this side of the road. And I reckon it blew them over here with all the damage,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Josh Hilton.

Decarla Wilkerson suffered a broken hip and arm, and her daughter broken ribs.

“They are pretty banged up, but they are going to be okay, looking at the damages it could be a lot worse,” said Hilton.

It came through just before 3 a.m. Winds were so powerful that trees were splintered and metal was twisted.

Just up the road in Edison, two mobile homes were destroyed. A man inside suffered minor injuries.

“I’m not used to seeing something like this. It’s something you see in pictures,” he said.

No lives were lost in the storm.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.