Flood waters receding in Lowndes Co.

High flood waters caused two roads in Lowndes County to close over the past few days but county officials say they expect for them to open soon.

The Withlacoochie River caused some minor flooding concerns earlier this week but water did not flood the roads.

County officials say even though you can't see water on the road it doesn't mean there isn't a safety concern.

"On bridges there's support structure there. Once water gets high enough it can affect or shift that support structure," explains Lowndes County public information officer Paige Dukes, "So the engineer just needs to make sure that's not the case so that those bridges are still safe."

As water levels continue to drop the county will survey bridges and re-open roads once are safe for traveling.

