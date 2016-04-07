Strong storms leave several injured, homes damaged

The majority of injuries happened when several mobile homes overturned on Maryville Lane, north of Edison. (Source: WALB)

Trees were uprooted and power was knocked out to several homes. (Source: WALB)

Several people were injured after a possible tornado touched down overnight in Calhoun County.

Two people were hurt when a mobile home was blown away near the Dickey Bypass between Edison and Morgan, officials said.

The storm system produced a radar-confirmed tornado near Morgan around 2:45 a.m.

In the background is where the home once stood...now, that home destroyed, the frame wrapped around the tree pic.twitter.com/P8vfyrJ2Ye — Desirae Duncan (@DesiraeWALB) April 7, 2016

The National Weather Service gave an approximate storm track early Thursday morning.

Approximate TDS track from tornado overnight. Damage & injuries reported in Calhoun County, GA from this storm. pic.twitter.com/qTidGFUSqh — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) April 7, 2016

The Dickey Bypass was closed for hours due to debris on the ground.

