Strong storms leave several injured, homes damaged

Strong storms leave several injured, homes damaged

EDISON, GA (WALB) -

Several people were injured after a possible tornado touched down overnight in Calhoun County.

The majority of injuries happened when several mobile homes overturned on Maryville Lane, north of Edison.

Two people were hurt when a mobile home was blown away near the Dickey Bypass between Edison and Morgan, officials said.

Trees were uprooted and power was knocked out to several homes.

The storm system produced a radar-confirmed tornado near Morgan around 2:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service gave an approximate storm track early Thursday morning.

The Dickey Bypass was closed for hours due to debris on the ground.

