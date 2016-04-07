Storm system moving through South Georgia

The potential threat for severe weather will remain through the early morning hours for parts of southwest Georgia.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was confirmed in Lumpkin in Stewart County.

Officials say they have received no damage reports.

This severe weather system has resulted in downed trees and power lines in East Alabama.

It's expected to produce moderate to heavy rainfall and gusty winds from Americus to Albany and surrounding areas before tapering off around 7 AM.

