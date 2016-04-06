Billy Payne discusses Masters Tournament

Wednesday was the day folks in Augusta got to hear from Billy Payne on the Masters Tournament. (Source: WALB)

Wednesday at the Masters is always a popular one.

The Par 3 tournament is a fan favorite, but it's also the day we hear from the man who runs the show, Augusta National Club Chairman Billy Payne.

Payne had a lot to say just not about rumored changes to the course, especially at hole 13.

"As we do every year, and historically forever, we are looking for options for numerous of our holes. As a consequence, 13 is one of many holes that we now have under consideration," said Payne.

Payne, the former Olympic Chairman turned club chair at Augusta, also announcing this week that the gold medal winner in Rio this summer will earn a spot in the 2017 Masters.

