Rory McIlroy bringing new philosophy into Masters

For the last three afternoons, the best golfers in the world have gotten their final tune-ups for the Masters.

One of the favorites said that he's changed up his philosophy.

"I'm not playing more relaxed practice rounds. You know, playing more than one ball. I'm putting myself under some pressure in practice rounds. I've hit it off pine straw this week, a couple times, rough, fairway bunkers, bunker shots, so you get more of a feel of how the course is actually going to play. Especially from certain area you wouldn't normally hit out of in a practice round. So I'm just trying to play it more like it is a tournament round," said Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy will tee off Thursday at 2:01 p.m., well after the forecast morning thunderstorms.

He'll play the first two rounds with Martin Kaymer and Bill Haas.

