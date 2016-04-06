Downtown Tifton is working to bring in more business

12 stores will now be excepting the 'Downtown Tifton Gold Card'. (Source: WALB)

Folks in downtown Tifton are hoping to bring in more business to the area. (Source: WALB)

Businesses in Downtown Tifton are hoping to get a boost from a new program set up to bring more shoppers to the area.

12 stores will now be excepting the 'Downtown Tifton Gold Card'. It offers various deals at stores throughout the city.

The Tifton merchants Association came up with the idea.

It will use the money raised from each $10 card toward initiatives aimed at boosting business.

"We've been here three and a half years, and there's still people that live right here in Tifton that come in occasionally and say, ah when did y'all open," said Walls of Books Owner Lois Harper.

Local businesses began selling the cards several weeks ago.

