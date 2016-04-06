Head Over Heels and Lanier Co. Sheriff pitch in for prom

The non-profit organization Head Over Heels teamed up with the Sheriff's office. (Source: WALB)

Almost 100 girls got a prom dress to help make prom possible. (Source: WALB)

A prom dress drive in Lanier County helped almost 100 girls find the dress for their special night.

Girls were able to choose from hundreds of dresses, some still had tags on them.

All the dresses were donated and handed out for free.

"I feel like if you can really and truly make that dream prom come true then why not? You've gotten your use out of it. Donate," said Head Over Heels Founder Joshlyn Dennis.

People can contact Head Over Heels if they're still looking for a dress.

