GDOT installing traffic signals in Tifton

A Georgia Department of Transportation contractor is installing the first of 18 yellow arrow traffic signals in Tifton this week.

Some lights were installed on Wednesday. But, before they were, local business owners said that they often saw drivers confused at the intersection.

Donald Aselph owns a produce stand at the intersection of Highway 82 and Hunt Road. He said that it's a front row seat to what was once a traffic headache.

"You have people making left turns that get confused and make improper turns and causes a scene at the intersection," said Aselph.

But now, the Georgia Department of Transportation is installing blinking yellow lights. The DOT is also putting lights at two other spots in town this week.

"Typically, we're looking for locations where there is a high volume of left turns and maybe resulting traffic crashes," said GDOT Communications Specialist Nita Birmingham.

Birmingham said that the department hopes the lights decrease accidents, traffic congestion and air pollution.

"These traffic signals are designed to move traffic more efficiently," explained Birmingham. "So, of course, the faster you move traffic, the less you're sitting there idling."

Aselph said that he thinks the new pattern will also help him sell more fruits and vegetables.

"It will help slow the traffic down. It will help my business get more looks this way," said Aselph.

Some four section flashing yellow arrow signals are already scattered throughout the DOT's Southwest region in Albany, Moultrie and Bainbridge.

Birmingham said that the arrows are now the department's preferred left-turn traffic signal.

So, people can expect to see them on the road more often.

The Department of Transportation said that overall, the project costs about $200,000. That's all state funded money.

