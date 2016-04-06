Ga. Peanut Commission putting funds toward research

Koehler said the group already has ideas on how it plans to use the money. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Peanut Commission wants to put more funds into research. (Source: WALB)

Members of the peanut industry are hoping to crack the shell on information that could help them grow and sell their products.

The Georgia peanut commission is increasing the amount of money it puts toward research.

Executive Director Don Koehler said that good yields helped raise the funds to around $423,000.

Koehler said the group already has ideas on how it plans to use the money.

"We're looking at some traits that come out of the wild species where, where they're making crosses from the wild into the domestic species right now of peanuts, so that has a lot of potential for us," said Executive Director Don Koehler.

Past projects funded by the Georgia Peanut Commission have gone to help fight diseases affecting crops.

