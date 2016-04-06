Gunfire erupts in quiet Dawson neighborhood

Startled neighbors came out on their porches to see what was happening. (Source: WALB)

People who live along Church Street, with some of the city's finest old homes, were stunned by rapid fire gunshots in the street Monday evening.

Neighbors told police they watched teenagers and young adults running away from gunshots.

It was a wild scene that has police on alert, and they are seeking any information about who might be involved.

"Especially in this neighborhood, people say its normally quiet than all the sudden 9:30 at night they are hearing gunshots," said Dawson Police Investigator Gene Shattles.

Shattles said that residents watched multiple kids running for cover, hiding in the boxwoods, dodging gunshots.

"It sounded like two groups were shooting at each other," explained Shattles.

Detective Shattles said that gunshots were fired at Church and Orange Streets, and after a brief pause, more gunshots were fired a block up Church Street.

Startled neighbors came out on their porches to see what was happening.

"He heard a commotion and stepped out and he heard something that sounded like bullets going by it sounded like bees going by," said Shattles.

Then the kids ran for the First Baptist Church yard, hiding there, before witnesses say they kept running toward 7th.

No suspects have been named.

"I've been able to only identify one, and he would not comment," explained Shattles. "We want to get this stopped to get the people involved in jail, or charged so someone doesn't get hurt."

Dawson Police do not know if this was two gangs fighting, but they want to prevent this situation from escalating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shattles at (229) 995-4414.

