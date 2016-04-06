'Dedicated' Dawson Police officer laid to rest

Funeral services for a Dawson Police Officer killed in a car crash will be held Thursday.

55-year-old Lieutenant Julian Moncus had been with the Dawson P.D. for six years.

He was seriously injured when his car flipped on Highway 45 on March 25th, and he died Sunday.

Moncus was on his way to his home in Plains after his shift.

No one else was involved in the crash, and officers believe Moncus might have had a stroke, causing him to run off the road.

With purple ribbons decorating the police station's doors, colleagues were emotional, remembering Lt. Moncus.

"He was one of the most dedicated officers I ever met, and it is going to be hard to replace an officer of his caliber. You know, this department will suffer because losing him is like losing a member of your family," said Police Chief Charles Whitehead, who taught and recruited Moncus when he was a criminal justice student at South Georgia Technical College.

Funeral services for Moncus will be held at Plains Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Thursday.

