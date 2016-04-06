Autism Expo for families in South Georgia

Families living with autism can learn about resources available locally for them at the 6th Annual Autism Awareness Expo this weekend.

Advocates for Autism Resource Center, in downtown Dawson, will host the walk and Expo.

It's the sixth year organizers have put the event together says Lisa Perry, "We would like to invite all parents out there that have children and youth with autism spectrum disorders and other related disabilities. We will have a lot of vendors, a lot of experts on site to provide valuable information to the public."

The walk will begin Saturday morning at 10 a.m at the Dawson Public Service Safety Complex at 432 NE Crawford Street.

The walk will go from the Public Safety Complex to the Robert L. Albritten Service Center at 711 Rountree Road.

The Expo will be at a parking lot next to the Albritten Service Center.

There will be games, concessions, face painting and other activities for children, including jumping castles and pony rides.

Admission is free, and organizers say they will have information on autism and autism service providers on site.

