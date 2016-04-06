Valdosta looks to fill board positions

Valdosta is looking to get citizens involved in local government by filling 14 board and commission positions.

Mayor John Gayle says this is the most openings they've had at one time since he's been in office.

There are vacancies for everything from the parks and recreation authority to the county zoning board of appeals.

While these positions are unpaid city officials say it's a great way to have your voice heard in the community.

"It helps them understand actually what goes on in the day-to-day operations of the city and some of these different boards. That's the main thing," Explains Mayor Gayle.

Applications for the positions are due to the Valdosta City Clerk's office by 5:00 p.m. April 27th.

For a full list of openings click here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.