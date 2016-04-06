Federal Judge rules against restitution in peanut trial

The Albany Federal Court has issued a ruling that helps Peanut Corporation of America, after that huge salmonella outbreak.



Judge Louis Sands just ruled four defendants in that case do not have to pay restitution to individual victims, families of those killed in the outbreak, or companies hurt by the outbreak in 2008 and 2009.



The judge ruled a restitution requirement does not apply, because of the complex issues of identifying victims and calculating their losses.



Last fall, five defendants, including PCA President Stewart Parnell, were sentenced to federal prison.



Jurors determined the Blakely plant intentionally shipped out contaminated products.



