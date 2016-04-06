Who will win the green jacket for 2016?

This year's Masters Tournament is full of capable winners, and patrons could not be more divided on who they're picking.

Defending champ Jordan Spieth is a good choice. But so is world number one Jason Day.

Some patrons think Dustin Johnson might break through for his first major.

Others think Rory McIlroy will finally get the career grand slam.

"Jordan Spieth. Just want to see him win," said one fan.

"Matt Kuchar. He's just an all around good guy. I love watching him play golf. He's one of my favorites on tour," said another.

"Louis Oostheizen. Solid swing, always performs well at Augusta, main reasons," said another patron.

The field of 89 golfers will hit the course Thursday morning for the year's first major.

