More than 100 students get new shoes

Little feet filled the shoe aisles of Academy Sports and Outdoors in Valdosta.

More than one hundred students from J.L. Lomax Elementary School stepped off the bus to get some new kicks.

"I want some basketball shoes so I can start learning how to play basketball!" kindergartener Jaylin Chastang said with excitement.

From light up sneakers to running shoes students could spend up to $75 on any pair they wanted. The shoes were all paid for by the Harley Langdale Foundation.

"Whatever pair of shoes they liked, just take it to the counter and it's paid for," explained J.L. Lomax principal Dr. LaConya McCrae.

It's the second year the foundation has given students this opportunity and teachers hope the program will continue.

"If you look nice you just feel nice. I think this is going to help them feel better about themselves," said Dr. McCrae.

Shoes go to every student with perfect attendance for the first 100 days of school. It's one way they're getting kids motivated to stay in the classroom.

"I think it will feel great to have a new pair of shoes," Chastang said.

"Everyday a child is not there he or she misses out on an opportunity to be college bound and career ready," Dr. McCrae explained about the importance of attendance.

Students left the store excited and many could hardly wait to kick off their old shoes and put on the new ones.

"I'm ready to get home so I can try on my new basketball skills and start practicing basketball before I start playing!" Chastang exclaimed.

