'Bulldog Bubba' wants a third green jacket

If you believe patterns tell a story, then you are likely picking Bubba Watson to win in Augusta this weekend. It doesn't appear everything is on his side this time around, but for Bubba, that's probably nothing new.

Maybe there's more to Bubba's success at the masters than just the former Georgia Bulldog's talent

"You know, there's a guy real influential at the club- who use to play football for Georgia- so I have some influence around here," he said.

Bubba is just kidding of course. But club chairman Billy Payne has congratulated Watson for winning the masters twice, in 2012 and 2014.

Now two years since his latest master's victory- Bubba has to be hoping his pattern of even numbered success will stand at a course he has seemingly mastered.

"I get so zoned in that I can pull some of these shots off. Getting here, you get excited," Watson said.

Watson has two wins and a 2nd place finish already this season- despite battling some sinus issues that kept him off the course Monday

Despite that, Watson is confident he can again slip into the green jacket

"If you look at my career, the harder the situation, the more it seems I rise to the top. When I've been in trouble, I've been able to hit some shots that don't seem doable, and I think that's because of hyper focus."

Watson stuck to the range Wednesday; no practice rounds before playing in the Par 3 tournament.

He spoke with a few other players, but seemed dialed in as he put in the last work before his 12:23 tee time Thursday.

