Seven cars torched at Albany salvage yard

An arson investigation is underway, after seven vehicles were found burning Wednesday morning, behind an Albany salvage yard.

Fire crews were called to Albany Used Auto Parts on South Slappey Blvd. around 1:00AM. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames.

Firefighters had to use a ladder to climb over a barbed wire fence to get to the burning automobiles in a field behind the business.

It wasn't clear what started the fires but the blaze has been ruled suspicious. Albany Used Auto Parts management thinks the fire was started by someone trying to stay warm.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the fire is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

