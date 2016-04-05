Sewer main block causes sewage spill

It was caused by a sewer main block Saturday afternoon following heavy rain. (Source: WALB)

People are urged to avoid a major northwest Albany drainage canal for 30 days because of a sewage spill.

On Tuesday evening, city officials announced that 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed into the Percosin Canal from the 1300 block of Westwood Drive.

It was caused by a sewer main block Saturday afternoon following heavy rain.

