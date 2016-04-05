Weather could cause trouble during day one of Masters

So far there has been two gorgeous days of practice at Augusta National. (Source: WALB)

The weather could cause problems during say one of the Masters Tournament. (Source: WALB)

Few sports are as affected by the weather as golf, and things don't look great for day one of the Masters Tournament.

But that's not how it will be all week, at least if you believe in the weather forecasts.

Thunderstorms will be in the area Thursday morning, with up to 30 mile per hour wind gusts forecast that day.

That's going to have a big impact on the golfers, especially those who tee off early in the morning.

"The wind is very difficult to judge here. Because the trees here are so tall it swirls around every single hole. You have to just have some confidence, and get a little lucky," said Sergio Garcia.

"The green color that we're seeing right now looks like a Saturday or a Sunday, and it's only a Tuesday. With the weather conditions, it feels like the wind was a little stronger has been the last couple years, so it's going to play up a little bit so it's going to speed up some of the greens," explained Bubba Watson.

As for those who have played this course, they know to expect anything. We'll see what mother nature does for day one of the Masters.

