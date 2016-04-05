Dr. Art Dunning discusses ASU protests

Last month, several hundred students walked out during a speech by Dr. Art Dunning. (Source: WALB)

ASU's president discussed life on campus after protests about one month ago. (Source: WALB)

Nearly a month after protests at Albany State University, the president said that the mood on campus is upbeat.

Last month, several hundred students walked out during a speech by Dr. Art Dunning, angry that the university's new mission statement doesn't mention the school's legacy as a historically black college.

"We have a mission statement and guiding principals, and the HBCU is included in that. We just repositioned where it was. The federal government, nor have the regents, they have not changed it," said Dr. Dunning.

Dunning said Albany State will remain an HBCU.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.