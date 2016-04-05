Masters tournament sets stage for amateur golfers

While expectations may be high, the soon to be professional seems to be handling the pressure well. (Source: WALB)

Everyone has their eyes on one particular amateur at the Masters this year. (Source: WALB)

The Masters has always been a sort of preview of the game's soon to be stars, as the best amateurs in the world take to the tee box like the club's founder Bobby Jones once did.

For at least one more week, the amateur everyone is watching this week is Bryson DeChambeau.

The SMU Mustang won the US Amateur Championship, and the NCAA individual title, joining only Ryan Moore, and some guys named Nicklaus, Woods and Mickelson.

So while expectations may be high, the soon to be professional seems to be handling the pressure well.

"I don't have any expectations. I tried to lay that on the floor and say hey I'm just going to go do my absolute best. That's all I can do. Whether that's making the cut, whether that's missing the cut, all I'm going to do is my absolute best. Whatever it is, I'll learn from it," said DeChambeau.

And how's this for a first tournament round for the 22 year old? DeChambeau will play with Paul Casey and defending champ Jordan Spieth.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.