Valdosta Miracle League kicks off 5th season

Tuesday was opening night for the Miracle League baseball players in Valdosta.

It's a league that pairs children and adults with disabilities with buddies so they can play baseball.

This is the 5th season for the league.

On Tuesday, almost 100 players and 250 volunteers were there.

The league also hope this will be their last season on their current baseball field.

They will be breaking ground in November for a new rubberized field and sports complex.

It will make the field easier to play on and more accessible to wheelchairs.

"It will allow them to be able to play baseball. Everyone, even with crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, handicapped, whatever the need may be. It kind of levels the playing field," said Miracle League Founder and Director Andy Gibbs.

So far the Miracle League has raised $400,000 for the new field and need $1.6 million for the whole complex.

