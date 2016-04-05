Golf favorites show up for day two of practice at Masters

While this is really anyone's tournament, it's safe to say a superstar showdown on Sunday would be welcomed by everyone. (Source: WALB)

The biggest names in golf are ready to go for the biggest tournament in the game.

It always seems like the galleries get a little bit larger and the cheers get a little louder on Tuesdays, that's when the big names hit the course.

All the favorites were out Tuesday, Jason Day, Rory Mcilroy, Bubba Watson and of course defending champ Jordan Spieth.

"Isn't Jason the favorite? So yeah, he can be the favorite. We're just going to go out and do our thing," said Spieth.

The world's number one, Jason Day, played a practice round with fellow Australian Adam Scott Tuesday afternoon. Scott will try to win his second green jacket this weekend.

If history is any indicator, Bubba has to feel good about his chances. He's won here each of the last two even numbered years.

Watson arrived in Augusta on Tuesday and played 18 holes with J.B. Holmes. He's battling some sinus issues but said that he'll be good for Thursday.

"This place energizes you. When you're out here with your buddies talking to you, it energizes you. I'm going to be ready to go. My score might not show that, but I'll be ready. If my arm falls off, I'm still going to play," explained Watson.

While this is really anyone's tournament, it's safe to say a superstar showdown on Sunday would be welcomed by everyone.

"I would enjoy a Spieth, Mcilroy, Fowler, Scott, Watson, Mickelson Sunday, that'd be a lot of fun," said Day.

The tee times and first and second round pairings were also released on Tuesday.

One of the feature pairings, the 1:06 tee time, Jason Day Matt, Kuchar and the big easy Ernie Els.

