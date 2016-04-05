Albany Road Resurfacing Program in full swing

Pointe North Boulevard, which is a highly trafficked road in Northwest Albany, was recently repaved.

It's part of Albany's Road Resurfacing Program.

The city has a link for residents to use so they can see if a road near them is on the list, and if so, when it will get new asphalt.

"Because we kept getting questions about it, where do we stand on it, and we developed a Google map, a map that shows what projects are involved in it, and you can go and see what the status is," said Albany Director of Engineering Bruce Maples.

To view the list of roads, like the portion of Archwood Drive which was recently resurfaced as well, you can visit the City of Albany's Engineering Department website here.

