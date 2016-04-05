APD utilizing inter-agency collaboration

APD is overcoming the loss of manpower by using inter-agency collaboration. (Source: WALB)

Albany's police chief said that a loss of manpower in the police department is being overcome with strong inter-agency collaboration.

During Albany Police Chief Michael Persley's first quarter report to city commissioners on Tuesday, he admitted it is difficult to fill police jobs, both here and across the country.

"If you look across the nation, it is the hardest job to fill, keeping them 10, 15, 20 years, you are lucky if you keep them for five years," said Chief Persley.

Persley said that he has long-term relationships with leaders in other local law enforcement agencies, including the Dougherty County Police Department and the Sheriff's Office, helpful to getting successful outcomes.

