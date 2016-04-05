Extensive training helps Troopers end chases safely

High speed chases don't happen everyday, but the State Patrol makes sure troopers keep their skills polished. (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Patrol troopers in Lowndes County said that extensive training helped them end two car chases safely April 4, 2016.

High speed chases don't happen everyday, but the State Patrol makes sure troopers keep their skills polished.

They're required to take weeks of driving training in Trooper School. They must also complete yearly pursuit liability training to learn about any new laws and conduct in-service training to practice maneuvers behind the wheel.

Officers say the training helped with yesterday's pursuits.

"They are doing a very good job at applying those skills. They're using good judgment, they're weighing the severity of the crime against what they're doing, and they are looking out for the civilians. That's our utmost thing. To make sure our other civilians who are innocent are safe," said GSP Sgt. Duane Massey.

Troopers will have their annual training at the end of this month.

