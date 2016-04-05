TRAFFIC ALERT: Clyattville Nankin Road closed

The Lowndes County Engineering Department announces an emergency road closure on Clyattville Nankin Road, County Road 780, at the Withlacoochee River Bridges.

Clyattville Nankin Road will be closed until the flood waters have receded. A detour will be established westbound at Rocky Ford Road to US 84 to GA Highway 333 in Quitman, and back to Clyattville Nankin Road.

A detour will be established eastbound at GA Highway 333 to US 84 to Rocky Ford Road, and back to Clyattville Nankin Road.

All motorists are encouraged to be cautious when traveling this area.

The road is closed because of how high the water is on the bridge, but the water is NOT over the road.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.