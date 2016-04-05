Weekend rain causes 1.5 million gallons of sewer overflows

Sewer projects are projected to be completed by May (Source: WALB)

Heavy weekend rain caused more than 1.5 million gallons of sewer overflows in Valdosta

The city got around 7 inches of rain in the last week causing many manholes to overflow.

The Withlacoochee River crested April 4th in the evening before it caused any serious problems.

City officials expect the sewer overflows, which have been a major problem for years, to be eliminated in a month when the force main project and Withlacoochee waste water treatment plant relocation project are completed.

"No one is more frustrated than we are. This project can not be finished soon enough," explains Sementha Mathews with Valdosta public information, "So we understand the concerns of the citizens.However, we know the end is at sight."

Even though rain does stall the projects they still remain months ahead of schedule.

Both projects are expected to be up and running in May 2016.

