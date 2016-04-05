Man stabbed in front of children

AN officer saw Grant at the intersection of N. Troup St. and Brookwood Dr. (Source: WALB)

A Valdosta man is now in stable condition after being stabbed in front of his 5 children.

A Valdosta Police Officer was flagged down at the corner of N. Troup St. and Brookwood Dr. where he saw 32 year old Alfonzo Grant bleeding from the torso.

The officer immediately began helping Grant who was able to give the name and location of his attacker before being life-flighted to a hospital for treatment.

Officers say a verbal dispute occurred between Grant and 42 year old Delvis Rosser at the 700 block of East Jane St.

Witnesses say that's when Rosser stabbed Grant multiple times in the torso area in front of his 5 children. Officers say they were able to identify at least two stab wounds on the scene.

Rosser is now in the Lowndes County jail charged with aggravated assault, possession of a knife during a crime, and 5 counts of child cruelty.

Officials say the officers quick work helped save Grant's life.

"A large of that from what I understand is the officers initial life saving skills and then of course the paramedics did an outstanding job," explains Lt. Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department.

Officers say the children are safe and with their mother.

