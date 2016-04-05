Mixed bag of nuts: good and bad news on peanut exports

That's due mainly to a big jump in exports of in-shell peanuts to China. (Source: WALB)

As south Georgia peanut farmers prepare to plant this year's crop, news about current peanut exports isn't great.

Over the last 6 months, overall peanut exports increased by just 0.4 percent.

That's due mainly to a big jump in exports of in-shell peanuts to China.

Peanut butter exports are also up, but overseas demand for raw shelled peanuts that make up most of the exports are down 2.2 percent.

