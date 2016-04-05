A Masters tradition won't be the same this year

Player said that he'll miss the camaraderie the 'Big Three'. (Source: WALB)

One of the greatest traditions in the Masters tournament will be lacking a star this year.

Arnold Palmer will not take an honorary tee shot this Thursday alongside Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus.

"It's going to be very sad for me. They came to my ranch. they came down the gold mine with me. There will never be another big three like us. We won over 300 tournaments over under," said Player.

Palmer will still be at the ceremony but will not be taking a shot.

