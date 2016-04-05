911 call from deadly parachute jump is released

Thomas County investigators are still looking into the jump off the 2000 foot tall tower. (Source: WALB)

WALB received the recording of the 911 call after a man made a deadly jump off of a television tower. (Source: WALB)

WALB obtained the 911 call made by Miles Daisher last week in Thomas County after his friend made a deadly jump off a television tower.

"We have a parachutist who we believe has crashed into the antenna." That's what Daisher told the dispatcher after the dangerous jump went wrong.

Thomas County investigators are still looking into the jump off the 2000 foot tall tower, and they say more charges are possible.

They're still trying to figure out exactly what killed 37 year-old Brandon Jackson. He jumped from the WTLH tower near Metcalf last Thursday around 2:00 a.m. Investigators still aren't sure if he hit the tower's guy wires on the way down. He was found on the ground with his parachute in a tree.

One of two friends with Jackson called 911 after being unable to find him. Here's an exchange between Daisher and the 911 dispatcher:

Daisher: "We heard his parachute open, and then, um, I don't know. We heard this noise.

Dispatcher: "Hmm. Okay."

Daisher: "And it's dark, and we're like, you know,

Dispatcher: "Hold on one second."

Daisher: "unable to find him."

Daisher and Tom Baker were arrested for criminal trespass and posted bond the same day. The District Attorney is still looking into the case to see if other charges should be filed.

