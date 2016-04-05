Dougherty Co. working to secure funds for safer roads

Some roads are on a list of priority roads to get rumble strips to help slow drivers as they approach the intersection. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County is working to get improvements done to make roads safer. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County hopes to secure enough state funding to make $275,000 in road safety improvements.

The intersection of Old Pretoria Road and Leary Road has been the scene of serious accidents over the years.

This road is second on the list of priority roads to get rumble strips to help slow drivers as they approach the intersection.

"Getting those new markers is great for old Pretoria and 62 because we have had a lot of serious accidents at those locations," said District 5 Commissioner Harry James.

The county is submitting a list of 34 safety improvements on roads across the county.

The funding, if approved by the DOT, will come from the local maintenance and improvement grant.

Georgia DOT will pay for 70 percent, and the county will use sales tax revenue to cover the remaining 30 percent.

