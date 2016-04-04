Clean energy tour brings climate change discussion to Albany

The subject of climate change brought a small group of people together in East Albany Monday night. A national organization ignited the discussion and called for action here in south Georgia.

Vernon Dixon is a retired Albany psychiatrist. Since he stopped working, Dixon moved to northern Georgia, but he returned to the Good Life City, not to practice medicine, but to speak about climate change. "If we don't stop things fairly quickly, we're talking about leaving a damaged world for hundreds if not thousands of years," Dr. Dixon said.

Dixon is a volunteer for the Citizens Climate Lobby. It's a group that organizes people across the country to speak to their legislators on how to solve man-made climate change. It's answer: a carbon fee and dividend. Dixon said, "Alternative energy, things like solar and wind are gonna become less expensive than the fossil fuels, so we're gonna rapidly switch over. We call this the Clean Energy Tour."

A handful of people showed up at the CCL's forum in Albany where Dixon and other CCL members discussed the group's mission.

Samuel Leesneed Jr. has lived in Albany for two years. Leesneed says what he heard makes him want to tell others about the group. "I'm gonna tall others so they can get involved, so that we can begin the process of reducing greenhouse gasses," he said.

City Commissioner Jon Howard attended the presentation. Dixon says it's exciting to see government leaders interested in Climate Change. "The politicians are gonna take notice, and things are gonna change. They respond to what the people want," Dixon said.

He added that everyone who showed up is a mover and shaker because they came to meeting and have the power to make change happen.

