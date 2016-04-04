Albany commissioner spearheading more neighborhood watches

The Pine Bluff and Phoebe East neighborhoods in east Albany don't have neighborhood watches yet. (Source: WALB)

One commissioner is working on putting together more neighborhood watches in east Albany. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia community is looking to develop more neighborhood watches.

Their county commissioner wants to spearhead the formation, saying his constituents are complaining to him about theft.

"Talking to a couple people and just last week they had had lawn mowers and weed eaters walk away. I think neighborhood watches will be very important because we need some nosy neighbors who are willing to dial 911 when they see somebody in the area that shouldn't be there," said District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones.

The District 6 Town Hall meeting is Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Commissioner Jones is holding it at the East Albany COP building on East Ogelthorpe. and the public is invited to attend.

