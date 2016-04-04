Sand Hill AME grateful to have running water again

After raising the money for a new pump, the community helped to get it installed. (Source: WALB)

Water is flowing again at a small church in Terrell County.

WALB previously told viewers about Sand Hill AME, which has been without water for nearly six months since its well broke down.

It's not always seen as a luxury but for a church near Dawson, getting the tap back in working order, was something to celebrate.

"It's a blessing. It had really got on my mind, but, now, I feel good," said church member Linnie Peterson.

The previous well at Sand Hill AME was damaged beyond repair.

Without running water for around six months, Head Deacon Joe Louis Jones said that Sand Hill had a hard time inviting other churches to worship together.

"To invite other churches to come to your church, and you don't have everything in order, you can't do that. Now, that we have everything in order, it's business as usual," explained Deacon Jones.

Church leaders estimated needing several thousand dollars to build a new well, and they got it, with the support of the community, which also stepped up to install the pump.

"I thank god that people still have a heart to help people," said Deacon Jones. "That's what it takes: working together."

"We have a lot of sweet members. They do what they can. We just appreciate everybody helping us," said Peterson.

Now, that the waters back on, Jones said that the church is ready to give back to those who flooded it with helping hands.

The church has served the community for more than a century.

Leaders say they now look forward to inviting other churches to come and worship at Sand Hill AME.

