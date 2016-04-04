Thomasville native to tee off at the Masters

After missing the cut in his first appearance in 2014, Harris English wasn't in the field last year. (Source: WALB)

This year's Masters field is the smallest in 14 years. One of the 89 teeing off is a Thomasville native.

Augusta is where every golfer wants to be this time of year, but maybe none more than Thomasville's Harris English.

After missing the cut in his first appearance in 2014, English wasn't in the field last year.

He's back in 2016, motivated by watching from home.

"Sitting any tournament out is like sitting on the bench. it made me work harder, and i had a good finish to the year last year, played the tour championship, which got me here," said English.

English said that the nerves are much calmer this time around, something he attributes to being better prepared. He said the 2014 struggles taught him a great deal about playing this tournament.

"The course changes a whole lot Thursday. the greens get a whole lot firmer, a whole lot faster. I feel like I'm ready," explained English. "I feel like two years ago really got it out of my system, got the butterflies controlled. really looking to trying to get in contention this week."

English spent nearly an hour on the practice green this afternoon. We'll see if it pays off when he tees off on Thursday.

