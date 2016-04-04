Albany State receives grant to support STEM students

The money from the National Science Foundation will provide 18 scholarships. (Source; WALB)

ASU will be receiving a grant to help students in STEM majors. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University is receiving a grant that will give a little extra help to students interested in science and math.

The money from the National Science Foundation will provide 18 scholarships of about $7,000 a year to students studying science, technology, engineering and math.

University officials said the goal of the financial aid is to get more students interested in those fields.

"STEM fields are crucial to the development of and advancement of nations. Not only the United States, but globally," said Albany State Graduate Dean Louise Wrensford.

Next year's freshman class will be the first to benefit from the grant.

Students will receive that money all four years of college.

