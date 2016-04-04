GSP stops speedy driver after high speed chase

GSP had to use a PIT maneuver to stop a speedy driver in Lowndes County. (Source: WALB)

State troopers in south Georgia were involved in a high speed chase on Monday.

Around 1:15 p.m., troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop Thaddeus Robinson of Sanford, Florida after he refused to pull over for speeding.

He drove up to 120 miles an hour during the pursuit.

"I think my troopers are doing an outstanding job. They're keeping the highways and the byways of the great state of Georgia safe. All of our chases have ended with a good resolution and that's the violator in jail," said Sgt. Jeromy Roberts with the Georgia State Patrol.

No one was hurt, but a patrol car did sustain damage.

