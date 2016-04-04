Residents upset county can't repair roads

Some Lowndes County residents are upset the county won't fix storm damage to their road.

Carter Way Road is now blocked off to all traffic. Residents who live on the road say they were surprised when they called the county to make repairs and were told the county can't help.

County officials say it's a privately-owned road and they legally can't work on it.

They did send emergency crews to help folks during bad weather Friday.

"The county is more than willing to send any sort of public responders for any public safety response that was needed as far as Lowndes County fire and rescue to help these residents out of the area or anything from a medical standpoint that might be needed," says Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information.

Carter Way Rd is one of two private roads that washed out in Lowndes County due to the storms that rolled through Friday.

