Rescue organizations urge city to update pet ordinance

After years of fighting for an updated pet ordinance many rescue organizations were pleased when Lowndes County banned the sales of pets in parking lots. Now they are asking the city to do the same.

"We think it's definitely a step in the right direction. We're just so happy with our county government and we hope the city will just follow suit," explains Mechelle Sullivan with the D.A.R.E animal rescue.

Currently the county can issue a citation to anyone selling the pets, but not within city limits.

However, animal control can still ask non-licensed breeders to leave the areas.

"The big difference right now is the citation and the ease with which you can move those cases along," explains Paige Dukes with Lowndes County public information.

The city says they're reviewing the new county ordinance to decide if they will make any changes in the future.

"The city will look at the county ordinance, review it, and see whether or not we need to make any amendments to our city's current ordinance on the issue," says Sementha Mathews with Valdosta public information.

Rescue organizations say they want the city to adopt the ordinance to cut down on breeding. They argue many of the pets aren't properly cared for as puppies.

"If we don't make it easy for people to sell dogs hopefully people will get out of the breeding business. That's the ultimate goal," urges Sullivan.

They hope the city looks at the ordinance soon saying now is the time of year parking lot sales are the worst.

"Warm weather, people are starting to come out, and they set up in the parking lots selling the dogs. So we're hoping that they'll decide to adopt this very quickly so we can nip this in the bud," urges Sullivan.

