VFD promotes 7 firefighters

After a year of training and schooling 7 firefighters received a promotion April 4, 2016.

The Valdosta Fire Department held a ceremony with family and friends for the graduates.

Firefighters say the training was hard work, but it's just the beginning.

"It's a huge step. It's a huge milestone and now it's just time to get back in the books and start looking for the next promotion," says Lt. Keith Niehankey.

The mayor, police chief, and other city officials were at the ceremony.

Four men were promoted to sergeants and three to lieutenants.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.