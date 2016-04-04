Liquor license rules eased

Residency is no longer a factor for people seeking a liquor license in Dougherty County.



Commissioners voted unanimously to change the current code that required people applying for an alcoholic beverage license in Dougherty County to live in the county.



County Commissioners also voted to add a fifty-dollar Alcoholic Beverage License Application fee to cover administrative costs, including background checks.



