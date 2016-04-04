Flint spills over Albany banks; no big threat

The Flint was a bit out of its banks Monday (WALB photo)

Most of southwest Georgia accumulated four to six inches of rainfall late last week into the weekend.

That water is causing some local rivers and creeks to rise just outside their banks.

The Flint River in Albany is not currently in a Flood Warning, but it is projected to rise 10 feet by Thursday.

This would put the Flint River at just over 24 feet, which is still under the Minor Flood Stage. Albany Fire Chief and EMA Director Ron Rowe said he expects this to cause very little problem in Albany.

The Kinchafoonee Creek in Lee Co. is also on the rise. It is currently in an Action Stage at just over 12 feet. By Tuesday afternoon it is projected to rise to just over 15 feet.

Although these water levels are on the rise, officials are do not anticipate The Flint or the Kinchafoonee Creek to cause any major issues this week.

