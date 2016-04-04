Clock ticks on 'Campus Carry' bill

A bill has been passed to consider allowing guns in public schools (Source: WALB)

Just days after Governor Deal stamped his veto on the religious liberty bill, he's now facing more pressure to make a decision on a controversial gun bill.

The bill allows anyone 21 or older with a licensed firearm to carry at public universities across Georgia.

Concealed handguns would not be allowed in dorms, athletic facilities or fraternity and sorority housing. But not everyone is in support.

Facing pressure from both sides, critics say the legislation would present safety concerns, supporters say its students' second amendment rights.

While Governor Deal has said he's a staunch supporter of second amendment rights, he's had some concerns about the bill. As it's written now. The bill only bans weapons in four places, sorority and fraternity houses, dorms and at athletic events.

Governor Deal wanted to add on campus child care facilities and faculty offices. He also had concerns for grade school students taking advanced classes on college campuses.

The legislature did not address these concerns before the close of the General Assembly, Not known yet is how this will affect the governor's decision.

