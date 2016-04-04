Clock ticks on 'Campus Carry' bill - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Clock ticks on 'Campus Carry' bill

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
A bill has been passed to consider allowing guns in public schools (Source: WALB) A bill has been passed to consider allowing guns in public schools (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Just days after Governor Deal stamped his veto on the religious liberty bill, he's now facing more pressure to make a decision on a controversial gun bill.

The bill allows anyone 21 or older with a licensed firearm to carry at public universities across Georgia.

Concealed handguns would not be allowed in dorms, athletic facilities or fraternity and sorority housing. But not everyone is in support.

Facing pressure from both sides, critics say the legislation would present safety concerns, supporters say its students' second amendment rights.

While Governor Deal has said he's a staunch supporter of second amendment rights, he's had some concerns about the bill. As it's written now. The bill only bans weapons in four places, sorority and fraternity houses, dorms and at athletic events.

Governor Deal wanted to add on campus child care facilities and faculty offices. He also had concerns for grade school students taking advanced classes on college campuses.

The legislature did not address these concerns before the close of the General Assembly, Not known yet is how this will affect the governor's decision.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved. 

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

