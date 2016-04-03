RiverQuarium crafts to save frogs

Frog conservation was the focus of the event (Source: WALB)

Workers at the Flint RiverQuarium are using crafts to bring attention to the conservation of frogs and their ecosystems.

The 'Save the Frogs' event is part of the aquarium's Discovery Days series.

Kids celebrated the amphibians Sunday afternoon by making hats, puppets and learning about efforts to protect them.

Malloree Lanier, Education Programs Interpreter at the Flint RiverQuarium, said the animal could use the help.

"There is a decrease in amphibian populations," Lanier said. "A lot of them are easily affected by air pollution and habitat loss."

The RiverQuarium continues their Discovery Days series later this month. That animal-themed festivity will take place on the third Sunday of April.