Kids hope to hook fish at Chehaw Rodeo

More than 60 people signed up to fish (Source: WALB)

First-time anglers tried their luck at a Kid's Catfish Rodeo in Chehaw Park Saturday.



The contest marks the start of open fishing at the park pond for the summer.



Organizers said the event helps them collect data for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.



The government agency re-stocks the pond in return, but volunteers said the festivities are all about spending time with family.

"There's a lot of interaction between the kids and the parents," Billy Shores, an event volunteer, said. "It tickles me to death to see these kids, when they catch a fish, and they've got a smile on their face."

Volunteers said more than 60 people signed up in hopes of hooking the pond's Bass and Catfish.