Bikers honor fallen police officer with charity trip

More than 90 bikers hit the road Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of a Dougherty County Police officer who died in the line of duty.

The 70 mile trip was all part of the 6th annual Cliff Rouse Memorial Dice Ride.

Rouse was killed in 2010 while responding to a robbery.

Since then, motorcycle clubs have put their bikes into gear to raise awareness and money to help the families of law enforcement killed on the job.

"We recognize what the fine young did to protect his community, and he gave his life doing it. He gave his life doing something he really loved to do. We can't let that ever be forgotten," said former Dougherty Co. Police Chief Don Cheek.

Organizers say this year's event raised more than $20,000.

The money will support families of fallen officers through several charitable groups.

